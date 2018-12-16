Redskins’ QB Alex Smith out of hospital after leg surgery, infections

After fighting off infections and undergoing surgery for his injured right leg, Redskins' Alex Smith was released from the hospital amid uncertainty over the quarterback's future in the NFL.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula during the Skins’ loss to Houston back on Nov. 18.

The road back for Smith will be a tough one for the 34-year-old, who is classified as a “Gym Rat” as he loves working out. But this rehab will be unlike any other injury he has had in the past.

Smith’s wife, Liz, sent out a picture of Alex finally home near a Christmas tree with a Burgundy and Gold blanket on his lap. The signal caller will try and recover in time for the 2019 season and beyond.

Smith already guaranteed $71 million from his four-year contract he signed after coming over from Kansas City in the off season. But he has a salary cap hit of over $20 million over the next two seasons — similar to the $38 million hit the team took back in 2012 (along with rival Dallas) for a salary cap violation, one that took a while for the team to recover from. Some say the team has yet to recover from it.

