Redskins defense shows up, team bounces back with big win

Second half scoring woes continue, but Redskins defense came up big when most needed — proving both to themselves and fans that they can be a good unit when they want to.

WASHINGTON — After a dismal performance on Monday night, the Redskins desperately needed a bounce back game to prove that performance was not what their team is all about.

Well, they got it.

The Redskins responded by beating the Panthers 23-17 and getting after Cam Newton early and often. Josh Norman ended his 19-game interception drought by picking off Newton in the second quarter, also forcing a fumble.

A week after being benched, Norman bounced back in a big way. The Redskins looked like a different team than the one that was embarrassed by New Orleans.

On offense, the Redskins controlled the clock and put Adrian Peterson to work to the tune of 97 yards on the ground. Playing without Jamison Crowder and Chris Thompson, others had to step up — and did. Alex Smith spread the ball around, and found Vernon Davis and Paul Richardson for touchdowns. Josh Doctson returned and caught three passes as well.

The Redskins also held the ball for 10 minutes more than Carolina and played a controlled tempo, something they haven’t been able to do.

The Redskins continue to bounce back after losses, but nobody knows for sure what team we will see next week against the Cowboys — when another opportunity presents itself to prove to the league that they should be in the playoff conversation, and be taken seriously.

Will they take advantage of it? Stay tuned.

