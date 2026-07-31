Braves blast past the Nationals 6-2 as Harris and Olson launch long home runs

Michael Harris II and Matt Olson hit long home runs and the Atlanta Braves pulled away from the Washington Nationals in a 6-2 victory on Friday night.

Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin walks back to the dugout after giving up a run to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves' Jim Jarvis hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals second baseman José Tena, right, catches fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Joey Bart, as Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews avoids a collision during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson hit long home runs and the Atlanta Braves pulled away from the Washington Nationals in a 6-2 victory on Friday night.

Olson was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Jim Jarvis was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Mauricio Dubón had two hits and two runs scored for the first-place Braves, who are 10-5 since the All-Star break.

Nationals starter Foster Griffin (12-3) struggled in what could have been his final start for the Nationals. Trade speculation has surrounded the 30-year-old left-handed rookie, who entered with a 2.76 ERA in 21 starts. Griffin gave up six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, including the home runs to Olson and Harris.

Bryce Elder (7-6) recorded his 12th quality start of the season, allowing one run in six innings. He gave up four hits and three walks. Elieser Hernández threw three scoreless innings for his first career save.

Harris broke the game open with a 421-foot three-run homer in the sixth inning that landed inside the Chop House restaurant in right field and gave the Braves a 5-1 lead. It was his 20th home run of the season, matching his career-high.

Atlanta native C.J. Abrams hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 28th. Andrés Chaparro hit a ninth inning home run, which gave the Nationals a franchise-record 50 home runs in the month of July.

The Nationals are 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series.

Washington first baseman Luis García Jr. left the game in the seventh inning with right knee soreness.

Up next

Braves RHP Reynaldo López (4-3, 3.64) will face Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.65) in the third game of a four-game series Saturday night.

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