Nationals Notebook: Selling after a sweep

The trade of Luis García Jr. to the New York Yankees brings four pitching prospects to the Nats, while parting with a somewhat replaceable player.

The Washington Nationals began a crucial stretch of the season in Atlanta Thursday and wound up getting swept by the Braves in a series where the MLB’s highest scoring lineup went 3-for-29 with runners in scoring position.

By Sunday night, the Nats were not only swept by the NL East leaders, they were also shipping out pieces for prospects.

The trade of Luis García Jr. to the New York Yankees brought back four pitching prospects while Washington to part with a somewhat replaceable player (slugging first baseman). Garcia’s 2026 season could prove to be more of a ceiling than a springboard. With the trade deadline looming, more moves could still be on the horizon.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (67-45) traded for ex-Nats outfielder Lane Thomas, who will move over from center field to left and help the Braves against left-handed pitchers.

Philadelphia (59-53) had lost eight of nine games before beating Baltimore Saturday and Sunday.

Miami (58-55) has won consecutive series to move over .500, while Washington (55-58) is back in fourth place.

The New York Mets (47-66) continue the slow dance toward elimination (the tragic number in the NL East is now 30).

Break up the Birds: The Orioles (54-58) remain on the fringe of the precipice of contention, taking the opener against Philadelphia before being outscored 13-0 over the last two games.

The good news is they play their next three series against clubs with losing records.

Diamond King: Luis García Jr. batted .346 with two homers and six RBI in his final week of games with the Nationals. He heads to the Bronx after posting career highs with 23 homers and 76 RBIs. The last link to the COVID-19 season of 2021 (García played 40 games as a rookie that year) moves on.

Last Week’s Heroes: James Wood scored a team-high four runs, while Andres Chaparro and Daylen Lile each homered twice.

Cade Cavalli won his third straight start for the first time in his career after allowing two runs over six innings before being the hard-luck loser Sunday (two earned runs over six innings), while Zack Littell tossed 4.2 scoreless frames.

Trevor Williams came off the injured list and threw four scoreless innings after being on the shelf for over a calendar year.

Last Week’s Humbled: Foster Griffin allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings, while Jake Irvin, in his first outing since May, surrendered five runs over five innings. Nasim Nunez hit .143, while catchers Keibert Ruiz (.118) and Harry Ford (0-for-7) had rough weeks at the plate.

Game to Watch: On Thursday, the Nats wrap up their eight-game gauntlet by facing Philadelphia and Cy Young candidate Cristopher Sánchez (14-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 168 strikeouts). Can Foster Griffin (12-3, 3.06 ERA) bounce back from his worst start since mid-May?

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