Nationals face the Mets looking to break road slide

Washington Nationals (60-65, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (55-69, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (60-65, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (55-69, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-6, 5.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (3-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -173, Nationals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to the New York Mets looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

New York is 27-34 at home and 55-69 overall. The Mets have a 41-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 33-29 record in road games and a 60-65 record overall. The Nationals are first in the majors with 179 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Mets. Carson Benge is 15 for 39 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

CJ Abrams has 23 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs while hitting .280 for the Nationals. Abimelec Ortiz is 9 for 30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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