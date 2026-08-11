Cubs visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (69-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (59-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45…

Chicago Cubs (69-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (59-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.60 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -169, Nationals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Washington has gone 26-34 at home and 59-61 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Chicago has a 69-50 record overall and a 34-26 record in road games. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .417.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Hollowell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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