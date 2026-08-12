Alex Bregman’s first career 3-homer game helps Cubs rout Nationals 12-6

Abimelec Ortiz and José Tena homered, and Daylen Lile had three RBIs for Washington.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch catches the ball for an out before Washington Nationals' Michael Busch (12) can reach first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP Photo/John McDonnell/John McDonnell) Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch catches the ball for an out before Washington Nationals' Michael Busch (12) can reach first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP Photo/John McDonnell/John McDonnell) WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit three homers in a game for the first time and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Chicago Cubs routed the Washington Nationals 12-6 on Wednesday night.

Dansby Swanson also went deep for Chicago, which pulled within three games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Cubs have won eight of nine and are a season-high 21 games over .500 at 71-50.

Abimelec Ortiz and José Tena homered, and Daylen Lile had three RBIs for Washington.

In the fifth, Bregman ripped a sweeper from Jake Bird into the visitors’ bullpen in left for a three-run shot to cap the Cubs’ four-run inning.

Swanson hit a go-ahead RBI double against Tom Cosgrove (0-2) in the sixth. Two batters later, Seiya Suzuki delivered a two-run single off Yovanny Cruz before Bregman pulled a two-run shot to left off the rookie to make it 9-4.

The three-time All-Star added a two-run drive off Trevor Williams into the Chicago bullpen in the eighth. Swanson was the last Cub with three homers in a game, doing so July 1 against San Diego.

It was Bregman’s ninth multi-homer game and first since March 29, when he did it at home against the Nationals. The 32-year-old has 16 homers in his first season with Chicago.

Cubs starter David Peterson (7-7) allowed four runs — three earned — while striking out six over five innings. Peterson improved to 9-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 17 appearances against Washington. He has never allowed a home run in 86 1/3 innings against the Nationals.

Javier Assad pitched four innings for his second save.

Washington left-hander Jackson Kent allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over four-plus innings in his major league debut. He struck out six.

Up next

Chicago RHP Kevin Gausman (6-10, 4.29 ERA) faces Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (9-5, 3.57) as the series concludes Thursday.

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