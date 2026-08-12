Cubs meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (70-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (59-62, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:45…

Chicago Cubs (70-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (59-62, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: David Peterson (6-7, 5.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Kent (0-0)

LINE: Cubs -166, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington has gone 26-35 at home and 59-62 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Chicago has a 70-50 record overall and a 35-26 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Abrams has a .286 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 23 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 11 for 34 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .285 batting average, and has 23 doubles, seven triples, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 72 RBIs. Nico Hoerner is 13 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Hollowell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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