Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (51-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-62, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Washington Nationals (51-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-62, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.22 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -112, Nationals -110; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 23-28 record at home and a 40-62 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Washington has a 51-50 record overall and a 31-19 record on the road. The Nationals lead the NL with 147 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 30 home runs while slugging .556. Willi Castro is 8 for 35 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 28 home runs while slugging .553. Curtis Mead is 17 for 38 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.