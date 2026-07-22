Rockies and Nationals play, winner claims 3-game series

Washington Nationals (51-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-62, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 3:10…

Washington Nationals (51-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-62, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (6-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -116, Rockies -106; over/under is 13 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Colorado has gone 24-28 in home games and 41-62 overall. The Rockies have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Washington has a 31-20 record on the road and a 51-51 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake McCarthy leads the Rockies with a .307 batting average, and has 20 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBIs. Mickey Moniak is 10 for 34 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 25 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs while hitting .273 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12 for 38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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