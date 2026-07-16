Pirates acquire former top prospect Robert Hassell III from the Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired one-time top prospect Robert Hassell III from the Washington Nationals on Thursday for cash or a player to be named later.

Washington Nationals' Robert Hassell III follows through on his swing after hitting a single against Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Nationals' Robert Hassell III follows through on his swing after hitting a single against Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired one-time top prospect Robert Hassell III from the Washington Nationals on Thursday for cash or a player to be named later.

The 24-year-old outfielder has hit .215 with two homers and 21 RBIs for Triple-A Rochester this year. Hassell made his big league debut with the Nationals last season, batting .223 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 70 games.

Hassell was a first-round draft choice in 2020 by the San Diego Padres. He was a top-40 prospect according to MLB Pipeline in 2022 and 2023, and he was part of the 2022 deal that sent Juan Soto to the Padres.

Other players who went from San Diego to Washington in that trade — James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore — have been productive, but Hassell has yet to establish himself in the big leagues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.