Nationals begin 3-game series with the Astros

Washington is 18-27 in home games and 46-45 overall. The Nationals are 33-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston Astros (45-47, third in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (46-45, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Mike Burrows (4-8, 5.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (2-7, 5.44 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -130, Astros +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Washington is 18-27 in home games and 46-45 overall. The Nationals are 33-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has a 45-47 record overall and a 22-23 record on the road. The Astros are 20-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has a .282 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Daylen Lile is 12 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBIs while hitting .320 for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 11 for 37 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.96 ERA, even run differential

Astros: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: day-to-day (hand), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (tricep), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Astros: Raynel Delgado: day-to-day (finger), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kai-Wei Teng: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (calf), Braden Shewmake: 10-Day IL (groin), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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