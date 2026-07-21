Chapparo, Young and Abrams homer in Nationals’ 7-3 win over Rockies

Andres Chaparro hit a three-run shot to left-center in the first inning after leadoff batter James Wood walked and Curtis Mead singled. It was his fourth homer of the year.

DENVER (AP) — Andrés Chaparro, Jacob Young and CJ Abrams homered to lead the Washington Nationals past the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Monday night.

Chaparro hit a three-run shot to left-center in the first inning after leadoff batter James Wood walked and Curtis Mead singled. It was his fourth homer of the year.

Willi Castro tied it 3-all with a three-run double in the third, but Young put the Nationals back ahead with a solo drive in the sixth.

Abrams connected for a two-run homer that made it 6-3 in the seventh. Daylen Lile hit an RBI triple in the ninth, scoring Wood.

Young and Mead both finished with three hits.

Washington reliever Riley Cornelio (1-1) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief of starter Andrew Alvarez for his first major league win. Cornelio got All-Star slugger Hunter Goodman to ground into an inning-ending double play in the fifth.

Tom Cosgrove needed only 10 pitches to toss two perfect innings for his second career save. The other one came in 2023 with San Diego.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-9) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Up next

Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.53 ERA) starts Tuesday against Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.22).

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