Andrés Chaparro racks up 8 RBIs as Nationals hand A’s their 10th straight loss with 23-4 rout

The 23 runs tied for the second-most in franchise history. Washington also scored 23 against the New York Mets on April 30, 2017.

Washington Nationals' Andrés Chaparro runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics Friday, July 17, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)(AP Photo/Sara Nevis/Sara Nevis) Washington Nationals' Andrés Chaparro runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics Friday, July 17, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)(AP Photo/Sara Nevis/Sara Nevis) WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrés Chaparro went 4 for 5 with two home runs and eight RBIs as the Washington Nationals handed the Athletics their 10th straight defeat in a 23-4 romp Friday night.

The 23 runs tied for the second-most in franchise history. Washington also scored 23 against the New York Mets on April 30, 2017 — two fewer than the club record set against the Mets on July 31, 2018.

Curtis Mead finished with four hits and three RBIs to help Washington (49-49) halt a three-game skid. Mead and Chaparro both scored four times as the Nationals posted a season-high 21 hits.

Cade Cavalli (6-4) struck out nine and walked none over six innings to earn the win. He allowed just Tyler Soderstrom’s two-run homer in the fourth for the A’s, who have dropped 14 of 15 overall.

Riley Cornelio fanned five in two scoreless innings for the Nationals before Shea Langeliers hit his 22nd homer in a two-run ninth against Jorbit Vivas.

Mead had a two-run double off rookie Gage Jump (3-5) in the third, then scored on a single by Chaparro for a 3-0 lead.

Mead added a one-out single in the fifth before scoring on Chaparro’s homer to make it 6-2. Dylan Crews drew a two-out walk in front of rookie Harry Ford’s first major league homer for an 8-2 advantage.

James Wood and Chaparro had two-run singles in a six-run sixth that stretched the lead to 14-2.

Mead hit an RBI double in front of Chaparro’s third homer this season — a three-run shot that made it 18-2 in the seventh.

Crews tacked on an RBI double in the ninth to give every Nationals batter at least one hit. Daylen Lile was the only Washington hitter who hadn’t scored until he launched a three-run homer to cap a five-run ninth against outfielder Carlos Cortes, who began the night as the designated hitter.

Jump gave up four runs — three earned — in 3 2/3 innings but struck out eight. Five A’s relievers allowed 19 runs on 17 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Yunior Tur permitted six runs over two innings in his big league debut.

A’s rookie Tommy White doubled in the eighth inning of his debut and finished 1 for 4.

The Athletics (41-56) haven’t won since beating the Dodgers on July 1.

Up next

Nationals RHP Zack Littell (7-6. 4.90 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (7-6, 3.67).

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