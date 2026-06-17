Nationals play the Royals on home winning streak

Washington has a 16-21 record in home games and a 39-35 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Kansas City Royals (29-45, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-35, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Luinder Avila (1-3, 6.19 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Nationals: Zack Littell (6-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -133, Royals +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Washington has a 16-21 record in home games and a 39-35 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Kansas City has a 29-45 record overall and a 12-24 record on the road. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 20 home runs while slugging .555. Curtis Mead is 7 for 34 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .454. Jac Caglianone is 14 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Carlos Estevez: 60-Day IL (foot), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (hand), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (foot), Seth Lugo: 7-Day IL (head), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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