Nationals Notebook: Summer starts with the Nats in the Wild Card mix

Despite a loss in Tampa, the Nationals reach 40 wins at their fastest pace since 2017 and sit just outside a playoff spot.

The Washington Nationals may have lost 4-3 in Tampa Bay Sunday — snapping their streak of four straight series wins — but the weekend still delivered a positive milestone: 40 wins, the earliest the Nats have reached that mark since 2017.

For comparison, last year’s team didn’t reach 40 wins until its 100th game of the season.

Now, the Nats find themselves a half-game out of a playoff spot nearly halfway through the season, even though they have repeatedly come up short in series finales when they have a chance to sweep after winning the first two games (doing so six times since May 14).

But this week presents a challenge with a Philadelphia team that has made the playoffs four straight seasons and has found its groove after a slow start, going 33-16 since April 27.

The season may feel like it begins at 40 wins, but it also moves quickly.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (48-28) continues to lead the NL East thanks to a career season from Mauricio Dubon (his seven homers and 42 RBI are already approaching his single-season highs).

Philadelphia (42-35) scored 15 runs on the board Saturday against the Mets but still owns the best record for a team with a negative run differential. Give Kyle Schwarber (who homered three times Saturday and again Sunday) a few more days to get the Phillies out of the red.

Washington (40-38) and Miami (40-38) are tied for third place, while the Marlins are getting a monster month from Sandy Alcantara (4-0 with a 2.89 ERA in June).

The New York Mets (34-43) remain in last place after dropping two of three in Philadelphia. They host the Phillies this upcoming weekend.

Break up the Birds: The West Coast trip continues for Baltimore (37-42), which split a six-game stretch against division-leading Seattle and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Orioles wrap up with three games against the last-place Los Angeles Angels. The O’s host the Nationals at Camden Yards this weekend.

Diamond King: Nasim Nunez might be batting ninth, but he’s providing a spark at the bottom of the order for the Nats. Last week he hit .645 (11 of 17) with five runs scored and two RBI. The “demon on the basepaths” also stole three bases, giving him 28 to lead the National League. He has also provided strong defense this season.

Last Week’s Heroes: CJ Abrams hit three homers, while Dylan Crews belted a pair with six RBI. Paxton Schlutz tossed two scoreless innings over two games and recorded a win in relief. Foster Griffin allowed one run over six innings in his lone outing.

Last Week’s Humbled: Zack Littell allowed four runs over five innings, while Richard Lovelady blew a save. Orlando Ribalta surrendered two runs over one-third of an inning. Daylen Lile batted .100, while Jacob Young went 1-for-13 (.077) and hit the outfield wall Saturday while making a catch. He did not play Sunday.

Game to Watch: The Nationals face Philadelphia four times this week, and Thursday’s matchup has the Phillies scheduled to start Christopher Sanchez (9-3, 1.80), while the Nats are slated to pitch Miles Mikolas, who has turned in two solid outings this month along with two less effective starts.

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