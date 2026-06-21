Jonny DeLuca hits 2-run home run in 7th to lift Rays to 4-3 win over Nationals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Tampa…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a comeback 4-3 victory against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Ryan Vilade also hit a home run for Tampa Bay, which won its eighth home series in the past nine at Tropicana Field. The Rays improved to 26-10 at home.

Nick Martinez allowed three runs in six innings while Garrett Cleavinger (2-2) picked up the win in relief. Kevin Kelly worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his third save of the season and extend his scoreless streak at home to start the season to 18 innings.

Washington had won five consecutive road series, one short of tying a franchise record set in 1994 as the Montreal Expos.

C.J. Abrams homered for the third consecutive game for the Nationals. Andrew Alvarez allowed one run on four hits through four innings.

DeLuca, who also homered on Friday in his first game back from injury, drilled a towering ball into the left field stands off Orlando Ribalta (0-1) with one out to bring home Yandy Diaz to put the Rays in front.

Washington went ahead 2-1 following a Dylan Crews RBI-double in the fourth while Abrams’ 17th home run in the sixth put the Nationals up by two.

Vilade pulled Tampa Bay to within a run with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth off Gus Varland.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Philadelphia on Monday with LHP Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.32 ERA). Philadelphia had yet to announce a starter.

Tampa Bay: Hosts Kansas City on Monday with RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 2.59 ERA) set to face RHP Michael Wacha (4-5, 3.64 ERA).

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