Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena leaves with apparent leg injury

Arozarena, a two-time All-Star and the American League’s rookie of the year in 2021, is hitting .291 with seven homers and 33 RBIs. He stole his 19th base in the second inning.

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena catches a fly ball for the out on San Diego Padres left fielder Nick Schnell during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena catches a fly ball for the out on San Diego Padres left fielder Nick Schnell during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) WASHINGTON (AP) — Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena left the Mariners’ game Friday night against the Washington Nationals because of a leg injury.

“I think a little bit of a hamstring strain, might have been more of a spasm or a cramp kind of a thing,” manager Dan Wilson said after Seattle’s 10-2 victory. “It’s day to day at this point and we’ll kind of assess it a little bit more in the morning and see how he’s doing.”

The 31-year-old Arozarena started limping after running out a grounder to third in the third inning and eventually walked off the field. He did not come out for the bottom half of the inning, with Luke Raley moving from right field to Arozarena’s spot in left and Victor Robles taking over in right.

Arozarena, a two-time All-Star and the American League’s rookie of the year in 2021, is hitting .291 with seven homers and 33 RBIs. He stole his 19th base in the second inning.

Arozarena is one of three Mariners to play in every game so far this season, along with outfielder Julio Rodríguez and second baseman Cole Young.

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