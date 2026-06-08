Giants host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (33-33, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-39, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (33-33, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-39, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (1-5, 6.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -169, Nationals +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

San Francisco has a 12-16 record at home and a 27-39 record overall. The Giants have gone 20-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 21-13 in road games and 33-33 overall. The Nationals are 12-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 13 doubles, four triples and two home runs while hitting .323 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 9 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 15 doubles and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 10 for 31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .312 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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