Contreras and Durbin homer as Red Sox extend win streak to 5 games with 6-3 win over Nationals

Wilson Contreras hit a three-run homer, Caleb Durbin added a home run of his own, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Monday to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Nationals Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler, right, turns the double play after forcing out Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. (2) at second during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Nationals Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela makes a leaping catch deep in the outfield on a fly ball hit by Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Nationals Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy, right, holds back Willson Contreras, center, after Contreras was thrown out for contesting a call during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Nationals Red Sox Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, top, delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Nationals Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Nationals Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox's Willson Contreras, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) and starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (36) look on during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP Photo/Mary Schwalm ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BOSTON (AP) — Wilson Contreras hit a three-run homer, Caleb Durbin added a home run of his own, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Monday to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Contreras opened the scoring for Boston with his 18th homer of the year to jump out to a 3-1 lead before Durbin followed with a solo shot to left two batters later. Contreras had his night cut early, however, after being ejected in the third inning for mocking the ABS challenge helmet tap on a checked swing strikeout.

Wilyer Abreu plated Tsung-Che Cheng with a sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Narváez added a sac-fly of his own in the third to complete the scoring.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) pitched six innings and struck out eight while giving up three runs on five hits. The team has had 12 consecutive quality starts, two shy of the franchise record of 14 set in 1988. Boston starters are 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA over the last 12 games.

James Wood hit his 21st homer of the year, a 441-foot solo shot to right in the first inning, and CJ Abrams tacked on a bases-loaded, two-run double in the sixth to break an 0-for-15 slump.

Miles Mikolas (2-7) surrendered six runs on nine hits in seven innings while striking out three for the Nationals.

The Red Sox have won 8 of their last 11.

Up next

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (4-4, 4.00 ERA) squares off against Boston LHP Connelly Early (7-5, 3.59) in game two of the series on Tuesday.

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