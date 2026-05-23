Braves meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (25-27, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-16, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (25-27, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-16, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (3-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -193, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 17-8 record in home games and a 36-16 record overall. The Braves are first in the NL with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Washington has a 25-27 record overall and a 15-11 record on the road. The Nationals have a 19-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, eight home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Braves. Dominic Smith is 11 for 31 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .299 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 11 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 13 for 30 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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