Nationals to end slide in matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-5) Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 2.25…

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-5)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Nationals +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to break their four-game skid when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington had a 66-96 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Nationals scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 5.5.

Los Angeles had a 93-69 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253 and slugging .441.

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (back), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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