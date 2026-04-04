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Nationals to end skid in matchup with the Dodgers

The Associated Press

April 4, 2026, 4:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-4)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -279, Nationals +225; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of three games in a row.

Washington had a 66-96 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Nationals slugged .389 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253.

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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