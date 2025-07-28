Nationals Notebook: Team eyes multiple moves at the trading deadline

The Washington Nationals arrive at the late-July trading deadline already in sell-mode.

The Washington Nationals arrive at the late-July trading deadline already in sell-mode.

Over the weekend, the Nationals dealt infielder Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees for 26-year old reliever Clayton Beeter (3.10 ERA over 20.1 innings for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre) and 18-year old prospect Browm Martinez (hitting .404 this summer in the Dominican League).

Given the 43-62 start, there will be more moves made between now and Thursday, with sluggers Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe plus pitchers Kyle Finnegan and Michael Soroka the likely suspects to depart the District by Thursday.

Could we also see some thinning of the outfield (Alex Call or Jacob Young) to make room for prospect Robert Hassell III?

There has also been talk about spinning All-Star MacKenzie Gore for prospects and while he’d fetch a decent haul as the lefthander has two and a half years of team-control, moving on from a piece acquired during a previous fire sale would almost certainly give the image that this team is giving up on 2026 as well. And even though most sane fans in the District have fully moved on from this year, they’re not ready to treat next summer as another dress rehearsal.

Digesting the Division: The New York Mets (62-44) have won seven straight to move a game and a half ahead of Philadelphia (60-45) who came up short in their attempt to sweep the slumping New York Yankees. You know who isn’t slumping? Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber who has 27 RBI in 19 games played this month. Miami (50-54) has won four of five to move within six games of the third Wild Card in the NL. The Marlins have some difficult decisions to make this week regarding whether they’re in or out of the playoff race, while Atlanta (44-60) usually doesn’t post its 60th loss of the season until September. Washington (43-62) plays the Braves seven times in September in a pair of series that might determine who gets stuck in the division cellar.

O’s Woes: Baltimore bounced back from a Friday night loss to worst in the majors Colorado to take the series, putting 18 runs on the board Saturday. And all of a sudden slumping Tampa Bay (6-15 this month) is within shouting distance (five and a half games). But will the Birds part with any other players before Thursday’s deadline?

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Alex Call might be the odd man out in a crowded outfield of young players and prospects, but the 30-year-old has played well when asked this season, and last week hit .364 with a team-high five RBI.

Last Week’s Heroes: Daylen Lile batted .368 while Bell hit .333 with five runs scored. C.J. Abrams may have hit .196 but scored four runs while driving in five. Jake Irvin on his return to his home state tossed seven strong innings against Minnesota Sunday, while Konnor Pilkington (3.1 scoreless innings over three games) and Andrew Chafin (three scoreless over three appearances) posted wins out of the bullpen.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jackson Rutledge allowed three runs over 1.2 innings of relief. James Wood hit .125 while striking out 13 times in 24 at bats. Lowe batted .150.

Game to Watch: Monday the Nationals begin a series in Houston and Brad Lord (2-5, 3.39 ERA) takes his second turn since returning to the rotation last week. He’s 1-4 with a 4.15 ERA as a starter, but the rookie allowed just one run on one hit over four innings July 22. Can he build off of that effort and become a future key cog to the rotation?

