Nationals Notebook: BOOM!

WTOP's Dave Preston examines the Nationals' decision to part ways with general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez and how the MLB team should move forward.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Nationals fire general manager Mike Rizzo, manager Dave Martinez

We’ll always have 2019. But Sunday, after a 6-4 loss to Boston that secured a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, the Washington Nationals — after five-plus losing seasons — have finally moved on from the duo that delivered the city a World Series title, firing general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave “Davey” Martinez.

Martinez had been in the Nats’ dugout since 2018, making him the sixth longest-tenured skipper in MLB. Rizzo was the second longest tenured GM (behind Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees). And unfortunately it was time for both to depart.

The Nationals began the season looking to improve off consecutive 71-win seasons, and after a reboot, it appeared as if there were pieces in place to make the club a contender instead of a pretender.

And there are building blocks in place: James Wood and MacKenzie Gore are heading to next week’s All Star Game, while CJ Abrams and Kyle Finnegan were both at the midsummer classic last year.

But unfortunately, there are too many holes in the lineup and rotation built by Rizzo (on low funds from ownership) and too many shortcomings on the field (15 men left on base against the Sox Sunday, 12 games where the pitching has coughed up 10+ runs) by the team led by Martinez.

But while it was time to move on from the duo, one week before the MLB Draft hardly feels like the best time to do so. And as of Sunday night, there was no interim manager named by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo (the team’s former assistant GM and senior vice president).

Two logical candidates within the organization are current bench coach Miguel Cairo (18-16 as White Sox Manager in 2022) and Triple-A Rochester manager Matt Lecroy, who led the Red Wings to a 77-71 record last season. (UPDATE: The Nationals named Cairo named their interim manager Monday afternoon.)

One feels the ride will remain bumpy for some time.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (53-37) and the New York Mets (52-39) continue their flip-flop in first place, with the Phillies (53 days atop the NL East) owning a game and a half lead over the Mets (71 days in front of the pack).

The Phillies have won three straight series and saw veteran Zack Wheeler post his first complete game since 2021 Sunday. Miami (40-48) has won 10 of 13 to skyrocket up the standings, moving into third place despite a -71 run differential. Shades of the 2023 Wild Card Marlins, while Atlanta (39-50) is 11 games under .500, despite a +5 run differential (the Braves are now 11-22 in one-run games).

Washington (37-53) is off to a 2-4 start in July, after posting seven wins in June.

Break up the Birds? Baltimore is 25-21 under interim manager Tony Mansolino, but — as odd as this sounds — despite a horrid start, the Orioles are just seven games out of the third wild card.

Exceeding expectations in the resurgence? Right fielder Ramón Laureano, who’s batting .300 with 19 RBI in the last 30 days. Things don’t get easier as the New York Mets (winners of consecutive series) come to Camden Yards.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Josh Bell’s bat has been consistently uneven this season, but last week, he hit .435 with five RBI.

Last Week’s Heroes: James Wood batted .364 with six runs scored and three RBI, while Nathaniel Lowe added five RBI in his first week back from the injured list. Jake Irvin allowed three runs over six innings to improve to 7-3 on the season, while Kyle Finnegan tossed 2.1 scoreless innings over three games.

Last Week’s Humbled: Zach Brzykcy, after allowing two runs over one inning, found his way back to AAA Rochester. Michael Soroka allowed seven runs over four innings, while Trevor Williams coughed up seven over three frames. Jacob Young hit .100, while the catching trio of Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams and Drew Millas batted a collective 3-for-25.

Game to Watch: Tuesday the Nationals, and whoever is their interim manager, begin a series in St. Louis with Jake Irvin (7-3, 4.71 ERA) on the mound. He’s not the team’s best pitcher, but for some reason he’s been able to post the most victories in the rotation. It’ll be interesting to see what changes — cosmetic or significant — we’ll see as the Nats move on to their brand new world.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.