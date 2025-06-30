Nationals Notebook: California trip leads to familiar place — last

The Nationals crossed the midway point of the season last week while in California, returning to D.C. in last place after Miami leapfrogged them with a seven-game winning streak.

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams prepares for an at bat against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)(AP/Derrick Tuskan) Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams prepares for an at bat against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)(AP/Derrick Tuskan) The Washington Nationals crossed the midway point of the season last week while in California, and while they went 4-5 after taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels, they still return to D.C. in last place after Miami leapfrogged them with a seven-game winning streak.

Their 15-12 May is a mere memory, after a 7-19 June, with a lineup rank of 27th in scoring and the pitching staff ranked 28th in team ERA. And while this season is not officially a wash, we can clearly see the needs for 2026, if this team hopes to contend.

Quality veteran bats to protect James Wood (walked intentionally four times Sunday) and CJ Abrams in the lineup, plus quality arms in the rotation and bullpen. Otherwise, the front office will merely be burning team-control seasons of their two prime performers.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (49-35) opens up a game and a half lead in the NL East after taking two of three in Atlanta. Sunday’s victory improves the Phillies to 15-10 in one-run games this season.

The New York Mets (48-37) got swept in Pittsburgh, but on the bright side Juan Soto is heating up in June, batting .322 with 11 homers and 20 RBI.

Atlanta (38-45) missed a chance to crawl back into the East race, losing four of seven to the Mets and Phillies. The Braves are closer to last place than the third Wild Card, but at least they are in front of surging Miami (37-45), who have won seven straight with the bat of Otto Lopez (.423 with 13 RBI over the last seven days) looming large.

Washington (35-49) brings up the rear, just like they did from 2020-23. Ugh.

Break up the Birds? Baltimore might still be in last place of the AL East, but they are 21-19 under interim manager Tony Mansolino after taking two of three from Tampa Bay in a series where they plated 22 runs in Friday’s opener.

Backup catcher Gary Sanchez is making the most of his opportunity this month, batting .357 with 15 RBI in 12 games. This week the O’s play two road series at sub-.500 Texas and Atlanta.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: CJ Abrams hit .367 while scoring four runs and posting five RBI. Included in the mix was his two-run double in the eleventh inning of Sunday’s series and road trip ending win at the Los Angeles Angels.

Last Week’s Heroes: Rookie Daylen Lile hit .375 with a team-high seven runs scored, while James Wood batted .333 with four runs and six RBI. Wood was held to one hit Sunday because he was walked intentionally four times — the first time that’s happened since Barry Bonds’ chemistry project was tormenting pitchers in 2004.

Jacob Young’s .318 batting average included the game-tying hit Sunday against the Angels in the ninth inning. Michael Soroka and MacKenzie Gore each allowed one run over six innings in their respective starts, while Brad Lord and Kyle Finnegan posted wins in relief (Lord tossing 5.1 scoreless innings over three games).

Last Week’s Humbled: Jake Irvin allowed eight runs over 4.1 innings in his start, while Zach Brzykcy coughed up six runs over 1.2 relief innings.

Game to Watch: Rocking America — Fifty states! Friday morning the Nationals host Boston on the Fourth of July.

Rocking America — Five Great Lakes! The Red Sox have slumped as of late and are in danger of falling into last place of the AL East despite a positive run differential.

Rocking America — Red, white and blue! Michael Soroka has pitched well lately for the Nats, while the Sox will start former Washington prospect Lucas Giolito (part of the trade that yielded Adam Eaton).

Rocking America — How about you?

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.