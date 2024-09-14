Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Washington Nationals host the…

Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins Saturday

The Associated Press

September 14, 2024, 4:00 AM

Miami Marlins (55-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (66-81, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.60 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -145, Marlins +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Washington has gone 34-39 at home and 66-81 overall. The Nationals have a 50-30 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has a 55-93 record overall and a 27-46 record in road games. The Marlins have a 34-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .282 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 25 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .244 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up