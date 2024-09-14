Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (55-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (66-81, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Miami Marlins (55-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (66-81, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.60 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -145, Marlins +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Washington has gone 34-39 at home and 66-81 overall. The Nationals have a 50-30 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has a 55-93 record overall and a 27-46 record in road games. The Marlins have a 34-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .282 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 25 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .244 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.