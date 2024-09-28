Phillies try to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (94-66, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (70-90, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (94-66, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (70-90, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 213 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -218, Nationals +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 37-42 record at home and a 70-90 record overall. The Nationals are 54-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 40-39 record in road games and a 94-66 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

The teams match up Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .281 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI. Juan Yepez is 11-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .294 batting average, and has 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 60 RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.