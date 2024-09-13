Live Radio
Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

September 13, 2024, 4:00 AM

Miami Marlins (55-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-81, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -147, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has gone 33-39 at home and 65-81 overall. The Nationals have a 13-20 record in games decided by one run.

Miami has gone 27-45 on the road and 55-92 overall. The Marlins have a 34-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Nationals hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 65 RBI for the Nationals. Andres Chaparro is 8-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez leads the Marlins with a .246 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 59 RBI. Otto Lopez is 13-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

