Beer lovers at Nationals Park expected to spend more than $1,000 in a season, study finds

Washington Nationals fans grabbing food and drinks could drop more than $1,000 on beer alone at games hosted at Nationals Park during a season, according to a study from betting site FlashPicks.

The study, which was geared toward finding “the most hated stadium in the MLB,” looked at the price of beer over a season at major MLB stadiums, such as Nats Park in D.C. and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

The most expensive beer Nationals fans attending every MLB season game in the District can purchase is $14.99 — about $4 more than the highest-priced beer at Fenway Park, Wrigley Field or Oriole Park, according to data from Statista.

If you bought that beer at every single game, your 81 purchases would net a $1,214.19 loss. Visiting the Orioles for every game, on the other hand, would only cost you $818.91 or a bit over $10, a comparative steal.

FlashPicks Head of Operations Callum Broxton said in a statement that the cost highlighted a disparity in the costs fans would face when participating in their game day rituals.

“Our study goes to show the disparity in prices of Major League Baseball stadiums, especially when it comes to items such as beer, and how over the course of the season some MLB fans will be forking out a lot more money than others,” Broxton said.

For the time being, the cheapest beer goes to Colorado Rockies fans at Coors Field with Nationals rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, selling a beer for nearly half the price.

