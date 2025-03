Details of Kyle Finnegan’s $6 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals: 2025 base salary: $6 million, of which $4…

Details of Kyle Finnegan’s $6 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals:

2025 base salary: $6 million, of which $4 million is deferred

Deferred money payable $2 million on Jan. 15, 2027, and $2 million on Jan. 15, 2028

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.