Rays and Nationals meet, winner claims 3-game series

The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington Nationals (39-43, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-42, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.46 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (2-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -183, Nationals +153; over/under is 8 runs

Tampa Bay has gone 22-25 in home games and 41-42 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Washington is 39-43 overall and 22-24 in road games. The Nationals have a 26-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-46 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 RBI for the Nationals. Jesse Winker is 6-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

