Nationals Notebook: Taming the ‘Beast of the East’

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas can't get to a broken-bat single hit by Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan during the eighh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas can't get to a broken-bat single hit by Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan during the eighh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) The Washington Nationals’ road to respectability is far from a straight line. And even though they’re just one game out of the final playoff spot in the National League, the team remains under .500.

But last week, we saw something we hadn’t in some time: the Nats’ first four-game series win over Atlanta since 2016.

Despite what the current standings might tell you, the Braves remain the ‘Beast of the NL East’ until proven otherwise. They’ve won five straight division titles and replenish their roster and rotation with numbing regularity.

This year’s prospect is often next season’s all star in Atlanta. They’ve been the model of modern franchise building since the early 1990s. But for a few days, the Nats delivered solid pitching performances (1.93 ERA by the starters in the series) combined with just enough hitting to be the better team three times in four games.

Now, even with the series win, the Nats are 6.5 games behind the Braves for second place in the division. But it’s another box to check if the current club hopes to be a future contender.

And by the way, the Braves drop by the District this week for four games.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (41-18+) leads the NL East thanks to its combination of production (tops in MLB in runs scored) and pitching (second best team ERA in the Majors). Atlanta (33-24) is dealing with the loss of Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL.

The right fielder’s slow start (.250 with 15 RBI after hitting .337 with 106 RBI last season) was a minor concern, but the thought was he’d play his way out of it. Now he won’t … at least in 2024. Washington (27-31) is just one game out of the third Wild Card. The New York Mets (24-35) aren’t just losing, they’re doing so in spectacular fashion.

The latest implosion involved reliever Jorge Lopez throwing his glove into the stands following an ejection before telling media his club was “the worst team in probably the whole (expletive) MLB.” The 2022 All Star has since been designated for assignment. Miami (21-39) after winning four straight series returned to form by dropping series with San Diego and Texas.

Break up the Birds: Consecutive series wins over division foes Boston and Tampa Bay keep Baltimore (37-20) three games off the AL East-leading pace of the New York Yankees.

And while the bats are making their mark (second in the big leagues with 83 home runs) the pitching is more than holding their own (fifth best ERA) behind offseason acquisition Corbin Burnes (5-2, 2.35 ERA, 71 strikeouts through 12 starts). The tour through the AL East continues with games at Toronto and Tampa Bay this week.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King of the Week: Lane Thomas returned to the lineup with a bang, homering while driving in five runs and scoring five as well. His presence was missed in the No. 2 spot, and now that he’s back, one hopes the lineup around him will respond.

Last Week’s Heroes: Nick Senzel hit .421, while Joey Meneses batted .400 with five RBI. Jake Irvin allowed just a pair of runs over 12 innings, while Kyle Finnegan posted three scoreless innings of relief and tallied two saves. Hunter Harvey was also solid, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings over four outings.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jacob Barnes allowed five runs over 1.1 innings. C.J. Abrams batted .182 and finished the month of May, hitting just .205. Ildemaro Vargas went .188 at the plate.

Game to Watch: The series with the New York Mets begins with a bang as MacKenzie Gore (4-4, 2.91 ERA) matches up with Tylor Megill (1.69 ERA over three starts).

Game to Miss: Tuesday, Patrick Corbin starts against the Mets, and even though he pitched better in his last outing there are four other members of the rotation who are much more compelling to see at this time.

