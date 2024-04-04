Nationals take on the Pirates with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) vs. Washington Nationals (2-3) Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (0-0, 2.08 ERA,…

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) vs. Washington Nationals (2-3)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, two strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 15.75 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -135, Nationals +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 at home last season. The Nationals slugged .396 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

INJURIES: Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (illness), Victor Robles: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

