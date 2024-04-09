Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray has an injured pitching elbow

Washington Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray went on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow and forearm problem, among of a series of pitchers hurt around the majors early this season.

“It’s a flexor strain,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday. “The tendon looks good. He’s just going to take some time off and build back some strength, and then we’ll try to get him back as soon as possible.”

Added Gray: “It’s sort of just like a dull linger on the muscle, on the pronator flexor mass muscle. Sort of a common thing for pitchers, so the training staff is going to take care of it and take care of me.”

Gray, a right-hander who was an NL All-Star last season, is 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA this year. The IL move was retroactive to Saturday.

“It’s kind of just a lot of rest, lot of tissue work to the muscle, get the inflammation to calm down,” he said. “And then from there, building back up to where I can be an asset for the team again. So more or less, a day-by-day kind of thing. Hopefully, I’m not out too long. … MRI was a good result. Everything was intact. UCL was intact. All of the other forearm muscles were intact.”

In his most recent appearance, a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh, Gray exited after 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs, seven hits and three walks.

“Honestly, I’m embarrassed to come out here and do that for the guys. It doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t sit right with me,” Gray said after that game. “I know that I deserve better. They deserve better.”

The 26-year-old Gray is 17-27 with a 4.84 ERA in the majors. The Nationals acquired him as part of the trade in July 2021 that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Obviously, it sucks to miss time and not be out there and not be out there helping the guys and winning games,” Gray said. “But it’s a part of what pitchers are and what we do. So just going to take it on the chin and take it day by day.”

He was replaced on the roster by Joan Adon, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester so he could start Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Adon went 2-4 with a 6.45 ERA in 51 2/3 innings in the majors last season, splitting time between Washington and Rochester.

