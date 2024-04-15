Nationals Notebook: Wild ones out west

The Nationals were so close to taking back-to-back series by the Bay. Can they now succeed in LA? WTOP's Dave Preston breaks it down.

Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Man. The Nationals were so close to taking back-to-back series by the Bay. Washington led Oakland Athletics 6-1 in the sixth inning Sunday after allowing three runs the previous two games.

Unfortunately, starter Trevor Williams hit the wall (a walk and a double in three batters faced) and Derek Law was unable to stop the trickle that became a gusher in a six-run inning for the suddenly-revived Athletics.

And just like that the Nats’ bats went 1-for-9 with a walk over the final three innings in a 7-6 loss. Six steps forward, seven steps back. And now, a winning road trip is in serious jeopardy with the Los Angeles Dodgers on the horizon.

Digesting the division: Atlanta (9-5) stubbed its toe against division foes the New York Mets and Miami, splitting its six games against the Mets and Marlins. Philadelphia (8-8) finds itself at .500 after splitting its weekend series against Pittsburgh. The New York Mets (7-8) have now won three straight series behind the hot bat of Brandon Nimmo who has 12 RBI on the early season.

How long will his bat remain hot? The 31-year-old has never driven in 70 during his career. Washington (6-9) slips into fourth place, with two losses in three games at Oakland. Miami (3-13) may not have won a series this year, but at least they can say they’ve not been swept since beginning the season 0-9.

Break up the birds: Baltimore (9-6) after a sweep in Boston dropped two straight to Milwaukee at home — allowing 11 runs Friday and Saturday — before beating the Brewers Sunday afternoon to avert a sweep.

Should one be concerned? Because they won’t face teams of the Red Sox’ caliber in October, but teams as good as Milwaukee in the playoffs. Prime prospect Jackson Holliday had an RBI in his MLB debut, but took four games to notch his first big league hit. Thank goodness this team doesn’t need the former No. 1 draft pick to pay dividends immediately.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King of the Week: MacKenzie Gore struck out 11 while tossing five scoreless innings Saturday in San Francisco. In three starts this year the left-hander is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.81 and 23 strikeouts and five walks.

Last week’s heroes: Kyle Finnegan posted two saves, while Dylan Floro notched three scoreless innings. Riley Adams hit .467 and Jesse Winker batted .409 while scoring six runs.

Last week’s humbled: Joey Meneses hit .133, while Eddie Rosario hit .091 (Manager Davey Martinez said he’s a notorious slow starter). Patrick Corbin allowed seven runs over 5.2 innings, increasing his ERA for the season to 8.44, while Derek Law allowed four earned runs over 4.1 innings of relief (all four were coughed up Sunday, while he got just one out).

Game to watch: Houston comes to D.C., as the Nationals celebrate the five-year anniversary of their World Series win over the Astros. Even with most of the 2019 nucleus retired or playing elsewhere, this series will still sizzle. MacKenzie Gore pitches on Friday. I’m all eyes.

Game to miss: Tuesday, the Nats battle the Los Angeles Dodgers and their buzz-saw of a lineup, that got better in the offseason with the addition of Shohei Ohtani (batting .343, with four homers and 10 RBI entering Sunday’s game with San Diego). Patrick Corbin and his 8+ ERA start for the Nats.

The NHL season meanwhile wraps up with the Capitals facing Philadelphia, in a game that could punch their playoff ticket. I’ll be rocking the red …

