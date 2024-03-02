Nationals prospect Daylen Lile stretchered off after tumbling over outfield wall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was taken off the field on a stretcher after he…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was taken off the field on a stretcher after he tumbled over the outfield wall during Saturday’s spring training game against Boston.

The 21-year-old Lile got hurt when he tried to make a play on Tyler Miller’s solo homer to right-center in the seventh inning. Lile landed in Boston’s bullpen and Red Sox relievers immediately motioned for help.

Lile got a CT scan of his lower back at a hospital.

“When we left him, he was moving his feet, his legs,” manager Dave Martinez told reporters. “Hopefully everything comes back negative. We’re going to pray for him, and hopefully everything’s good.”

Lile, a Louisville, Kentucky, native, was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2021 draft. He batted .269 with nine homers, 66 RBIs and 10 triples in 106 games over two minor league stops last year.

