Robles to get $2.65 million salary from Nats and Rainey to earn $1.5 million

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 4:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Victor Robles will get $2.65 million under his one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey will earn $1.5 million.

The deals were announced Tuesday and avoided salary arbitration.

Robles hit .299 with no homers and eight RBIs in just 107 at-bats while missing most of 2023 with a back problem. The 26-year-old earned $2,325,000, and the Nationals declined a $3.3 million option for 2024.

Rainey, 30, threw just one inning last season, making a brief return in late September after having Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in 2022. He had a $1.5 million salary.

