Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (65-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -144, Nationals +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 66-78 record overall and a 34-38 record at home. The Pirates have gone 47-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 65-79 record overall and a 34-36 record on the road. The Nationals are 46-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 24 home runs while slugging .452. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 9-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with a .280 batting average, and has 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 33 walks and 77 RBI. Jacob Young is 12-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

