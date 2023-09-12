Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh…

Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 4:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (65-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -144, Nationals +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 66-78 record overall and a 34-38 record at home. The Pirates have gone 47-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 65-79 record overall and a 34-36 record on the road. The Nationals are 46-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 24 home runs while slugging .452. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 9-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with a .280 batting average, and has 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 33 walks and 77 RBI. Jacob Young is 12-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up