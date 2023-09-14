Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Pirates meet the Nationals…

Pirates meet the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

September 14, 2023, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (65-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (11-9, 4.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -164, Nationals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh is 68-78 overall and 36-38 at home. The Pirates have a 44-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 65-81 overall and 34-38 on the road. The Nationals have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .272 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 31 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 24 home runs while slugging .476. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-36 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up