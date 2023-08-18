Phillies starter Ranger Suárez scratched from Sunday start with hamstring soreness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because of hamstring soreness.

Manager Rob Thomson said the left-hander, who last pitched Sunday against Minnesota, experienced stiffness after some pregame work in the outfield during Philadelphia’s two-game series in Toronto.

“We don’t know how it happened,” Thomson said Friday. “We don’t know long it’s going to be. But we’ll re-evaluate tomorrow.”

Suárez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts.

The Phillies, who had off days Monday and Thursday this week, will start right-hander Zack Wheeler against Washington in Sunday’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on regular rest. Aaron Nola will start Monday when Philadelphia returns home to face San Francisco.

Thomson said there was not much immediate concern this could be a long-term issue for Suárez.

“A lot of times your legs get aggravated on that turf so I’m hoping that’s all it was,” Thomson said.

