Leg cramps end start early for Nationals pitcher Joan Adon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon departed Friday night’s 8-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics with cramping in both legs.

The 24-year-old right-hander experienced discomfort while warming up before the fourth inning. Manager Dave Martinez and athletic trainer Paul Lessard were summoned onto the field and, after a brief discussion with Adon, Martinez called for reliever Cory Abbott.

Adon said he had cramps in both legs Saturday at Cincinnati as well. In that game, he retired the first 17 batters he faced and completed six innings.

“It’s a little worrisome,” Adon said through a translator. “I’ve had it before, but usually I get it later in the game — sixth, seventh inning. It does worry me a little bit that it happened so early in the game.”

Adon, who was making his second start for the Nationals this season, said he also had calf cramping during a minor league start in July.

Adon began last season in Washington’s rotation but went 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA in 14 starts and was demoted to Triple-A Rochester. He spent much of this season at Rochester, making a pair of relief appearances in July.

After he thrived against Cincinnati, allowing three runs in six innings to earn his first major league win since April 19, 2022, the Nationals opted to implement a six-man rotation. Those plans could change now.

“We have to figure out how to get him (through that), whether it’s drinking more fluids,” Martinez said. “We don’t know yet. I saw him drink a lot.”

Abbott and three other relievers combined for six shutout innings as Washington won for the sixth time in nine games.

Adon allowed two runs and two hits in three innings while striking out three before his departure.

“It’s a little frustrating, especially when you feel like you’re doing a good job out there,” Adon said. “Obviously, you want to continue. But those are things you can’t control.”

