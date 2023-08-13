Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Athletics try to stop…

Athletics try to stop road losing streak, play the Nationals

The Associated Press

August 13, 2023, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oakland Athletics (33-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -136, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Washington Nationals looking to break a six-game road slide.

Washington is 24-34 at home and 52-66 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Oakland has a 15-43 record on the road and a 33-84 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 11-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up