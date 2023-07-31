Nationals Notebook: Nats in deal mode after falling to the Mets

The Washington Nationals lost three of four games to the New York Mets over the weekend and are looking to make some moves at the trade deadline.

Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario (9) steals first base past New York Mets shortstop Danny Mendick (15) in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP/Mary Altaffer)

The Washington Nationals lost three of four games to the New York Mets over the weekend, and their hopes of climbing out of the cellar shrink with every day.

The Nationals are five-and-a-half back of the Mets with 54 games left in the regular season, but they’re in a better mindset than the team they lost to.

As the trade deadline looms, the team picked by many not just to repeat as NL East champs but also advance to the World Series finds itself under .500 entering the dog days of the season.

On Saturday, the Mets made the first move in their “restructuring” by dealing Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. The $43 million per average man went 20-9 while posting a 3.02 ERA over 42 starts in his time with the Mets and even gave the club a parting gift Friday night by striking out seven Nats over seven innings in his final start for the Mets.

The trade lessens the sting for those who find it tough to stomach watching players from the 2019 World Series champs on other NL East teams such as Trea Turner on the Philadelphia Phillies. It also means Scherzer’s chances at another October showcase increase in a big way as the Rangers currently lead the AL West.

The question now is, what other moves might the Mets make? On the other hand, the Nationals are in sell mode as they have calls to make on players, including Jeimer Candelario, Lane Thomas and Kyle Finnegan.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (67-36) will enter August with a double-digit lead thanks to their second series win in as many weekends over Milwaukee in what could be an October showdown. Miami (57-49) moves back into second after taking two of three from Detroit (Marlins have won five of seven). Philadelphia (56-49) dropped two of three to Pittsburgh, with fans wondering if Aaron Nola’s implosion Saturday was worse than the fielding errors and base running blunders in Sunday’s extra inning defeat. The New York Mets (50-55) — as you know — are the biggest disappointment this side of San Diego and are already entering a “modified sell” of their assets. Washington (44-62) remains in last place but take heart as they didn’t win their 44th game last year until Aug. 31.

Break up the Birds: Baltimore (64-41) took two of three from the last-place New York Yankees over the weekend, winning in both thrilling (Anthony Santander’s walk-off home run after the rain delay Friday) and impressive (scoring seven first-inning runs in a 9-3 rout Sunday) fashion. Also, they won the first game of their series on a walk-off homer by Anthony Santander. Things don’t lighten up a bit with four games against third place Toronto who has Home Run Derby champ Vlad Guerrero Jr. (17 homers with 66 RBI). Enjoy the summer at Camden Yards before it slips away.

Last Week’s Heroes: Riley Adams hit .444 with four RBI, while Jeimer Candelario hit .318 with a homer and six RBI. Stone Garrett notched five runs scored and five RBI while C.J. Abrams stole five bases and scored six runs. Josiah Gray didn’t get the win Thursday but tossed six scoreless innings against the Mets while Kyle Finnegan (2.1 scoreless innings and a save over three outings), Joe La Sorsa (2.2 scoreless over two games), and Jordan Weems (3.1 scoreless over three) shined out of the bullpen.

Last Week’s Humbled: Relief pitcher Rico Garcia allowed four runs over two innings of work to post an ERA of 18.00. Mason Thompson topped that with an ERA of 27.00 (two runs over 0.2 frames). Patrick Corbin (nine earned runs over 12 innings pitched) and Trevor Williams (nine runs allowed over 10 innings) struggled in their starts. Lane Thomas hit .125 with seven strikeouts while Dominic Smith batted .150.

Game to Watch: On Monday, Milwaukee drops by the District with Corbin Burnes, a right-hander who’s 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA, on the hill. Sadly, the Nats didn’t adjust their rotation to have Patrick Corbin starting, but Jake Irvin has won his last two decisions.

Game to Miss: Corbin is starting Friday in Cincinnati against the Reds who counter with Graham Ashcraft (5.64 ERA). Skip the game and enjoy a night by the Ohio River with some Skyline Chili if you’re in the Queen City. If you’re in the D.C. area, enjoy a night by the Potomac at whichever waterfront you prefer.

