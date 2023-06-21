Cardinals look to continue win streak, take on the Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals (31-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-45, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (31-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-45, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -168, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 12-26 record in home games and a 27-45 record overall. The Nationals are 18-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has an 18-22 record on the road and a 31-43 record overall. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.43.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-40 with seven doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.