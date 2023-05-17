Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Miami Marlins and Washington…

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 3:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (18-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-21, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.35 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -130, Nationals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 21-21 overall and 12-11 at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.57.

Washington has a 10-10 record on the road and an 18-24 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .282 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up