Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (18-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-21, second in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (18-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-21, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.35 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -130, Nationals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 21-21 overall and 12-11 at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.57.

Washington has a 10-10 record on the road and an 18-24 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .282 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.