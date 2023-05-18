Live Radio
Marlins host the Nationals on home winning streak

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 3:59 AM

Washington Nationals (18-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-21, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -152, Nationals +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Miami has a 22-21 record overall and a 13-11 record in home games. The Marlins are 14-1 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 10-11 record on the road and an 18-25 record overall. The Nationals have gone 9-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has nine doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-45 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 5-5, .290 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

