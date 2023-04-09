EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Nationals take on the Rockies after Garrett’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

April 9, 2023, 3:00 AM

Washington Nationals (3-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-6)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-0); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -142, Nationals +121; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies after Stone Garrett’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 41-40 at home last season. The Rockies pitching staff averaged 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.4 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Washington went 55-107 overall and 29-52 on the road a season ago. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 5.01 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

