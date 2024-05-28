Live Radio
Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 28, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (24-28, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -250, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 30-21 overall and 16-9 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 24-28 record overall and a 14-15 record on the road. The Nationals are 17-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 11-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

