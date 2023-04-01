Braves play the Nationals after d’Arnaud’s 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1) Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Nationals: Josiah…

Atlanta Braves (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -260, Nationals +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals after Travis d’Arnaud’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Washington went 55-107 overall and 26-55 in home games last season. The Nationals scored 3.7 runs per game while giving up 5.3 in the 2022 season.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253.

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

